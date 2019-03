Someone in Wisconsin is waking up with a whole lot of cheddar – $768.4 million to be exact.

A grand-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Badger State.

$1 million winning tickets were sold in Albany, New York and somewhere in New Jersey.

Wednesday’s drawing was the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and Powerball 12.