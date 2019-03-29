



More than a month has passed since a 71-year-old man was attacked in the Bronx, and police are still trying to track down the suspect.

The assault happened around 12:15 a.m. February 28 on Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview section.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and punched him several times in the face.

The man was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.