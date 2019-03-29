



– Want to lose yourself in some alternative tunes this weekend? From a concert by a Grammy Award-winning artist to a rock and roll tribute to The Cure, this weekend’s event lineup offers plenty to look forward to.

Bilal with NAIMA

First, check out this concert at National Sawdust on Friday night. Hear Grammy Award-winning artist Bilal perform his solo work with a live band. Bilal has worked with artists like Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu and more in the past.

When: Friday, March 29, 9 p.m.

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Revolution Three Year Anniversary

Head to Brooklyn on Saturday night for this concert featuring only Brooklyn and Harlem-based musicians. Hear three different unannounced artists tell stories of love and awareness in their music. Past musicians include SKYES, Aberdeen and Sonic.

When: Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m.

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Depeche Mode and The Cure Party

And finally, celebrate band The Cure being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday by partying for the band on Saturday. There will be a tribute to the rock group and to the band the venue thinks will be inducted next: Depeche Mode.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10:30 p.m.

Where: DROM, 85 Ave. A

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets