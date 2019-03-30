ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Sunday’s deadline for a new budget in New York is fast approaching and Gov. Cuomo says he’s worried about the economic trajectory of the state.

The governor confirmed a conceptual agreement on his controversial congestion pricing plan is reportedly in place.

Cuomo added however, that he also wants to include a full audit of the MTA in the increasingly pricey bill, to ensure the potentially steep tax on drivers results in a more efficient subway system.

Amid heavy criticism from New York lawmakers and residents, full details of who would and would not be affected by a toll in Midtown Manhattan have been presented to the public.

He also said Friday that proposed healthcare cuts have been restored and voting reform legislation will include three hours of paid vacation on election days, so more people can have a chance to vote.

Marijuana legislation has reportedly been removed from the budget proposal.