MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Just in time for warmer weather, a beloved ice and ice cream shop reopened Saturday in Westchester County.

It was an especially “sweet” ending to a bitter battle with the town of Mamaroneck that left customers heated.

“I’m so happy they are back,” one customer told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

After a fiery controversy and heated debate, everything is once again cool at Ralph’s Italian Ices.

The much beloved and formerly under fire sweets shop officially reopened in a new location on Mamaroneck Avenue – to the delight of its many loyal customers.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, just waiting for it to come back. Great to have you back Ralph,” customer Fred Berman said.

It was a happy day for owner Scott Rosenberg, who for the last two and a half years has been trading licks with Mamaroneck officials.

“This is like a little bit of redemption,” Rosenberg said Saturday.

Ralph’s closed their former location on Boston Post Road back in 2017 over a zoning issues. Local officials said he had a retail permit instead of a food permit.

There were also complaints the old store created excessive traffic and crowds on the streets.

The shuttering of the shop did not sit well with its perturbed patrons. Protestors held a rally. There was a petition drive and lawsuits were filed, but now, that all in the past.

The new Ralph’s is pulling in the same loyal throng with lines still up the block – happy to see the return of an old friend.

“I really missed it and I have a lot of memories,” one young girl said.

Rosenberg says moving his business made good sense for everyone involved.

He’s added a new food section with seating, designed to keep more customers inside the store than on the street.

“This is something the community wants,” Norman Rosenblum, the former mayor of Mamaroneck added.