



Police are investigating another case of sexual abuse on the subway.

A man allegedly rubbed his genitals on a 43-year-old passenger’s shoulder on board a southbound G train in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday approaching the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Boerum Hill.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

