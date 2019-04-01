



A technical issue triggered delays for several airlines Monday.

The airlines say flights have resumed but are experiencing residual delays.

#Traveler Alert✈️: Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning. Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The #FAA does not cancel flights. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/5x4U3f6ogu — The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019

Southwest Airlines briefly issued a ground stop.

“Southwest Airlines has issued a ground stop this morning as a result of a technology outage involving a vendor that provides aircraft weight and balance data,” the airline said in a statement. “We appreciate our Customers patience as we work with our partner to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Several other airlines, including United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta, were also impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The problem involved a program called AeroData, used to calculate the weight and balance of flights.

Travel Resources

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.