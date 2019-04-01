



— A controversy is brewing in the northern suburbs over a high school baseball game.

Officials at a Westchester County school canceled a game scheduled in Rockland County because of health concerns there, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Monday.

They may be used to battling it out when they step up to the plate, but now things have gotten heated off the field for two junior varsity baseball teams, after Rye school officials called off a game scheduled for Monday afternoon at Nyack High School because of the measles outbreak in Rockland County.

“I think they’re over-blowing it a little bit, taking it a little bit too seriously. Playing baseball game should affect the measles outbreak,” said Andrew Levy, who works in Rye.

When asked if he thinks canceling the game was a good idea, Tim Cacase, who also works in Rye, said, “Sure. It makes sense, doesn’t it? If there’s an outbreak in Rockland and not one in Westchester, move it to Westchester.”

And that’s exactly what they’re doing. The game will be played Tuesday on Rye’s field instead.

The Rye City School District said the decision was made after informing parents of the potential risks.

But officials at Nyack High School were in shock Monday, saying their fields and campus are safe, and there’s no reason to avoid them.

“Rockland County is not under quarantine,” Superintendent Jim Montesano said. “In our minds, we don’t really see any reason for a cancellation of any form to take place. We don’t want to create mass hysteria.”

“It was a little confusing,” Nyack High School athletic director Joe Sigillo said. “We feel it’s very safe here.”

This all comes about a week after Rockland County Executive Ed Day declared a state of emergency. At least 157 residents have contracted the highly contagious disease since October.

Day issued a 30-day ban, barring unvaccinated people under the age of 18 from public places of assembly.

On Monday, he reiterated that the ban does not include outdoor spaces, telling CBS2’s Roy he does, however, appreciate the concern.

As for the students, they are just ready to play ball.

Rye officials say they will make decisions about future games based on the advice of district and public health professionals.