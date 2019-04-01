CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ribbon cutting will be held Monday for Manhattan’s new art center, The Shed.

The Shed is a 200,000 square foot center with a massive telescoping shell.

It will host exhibitions, lectures and events related to performing and visual arts.

The facility sits on 30th Street, where Hudson Yards and The High Line meet.

Its home is the new Bloomberg building, named for the former mayor who made a $75 million donation.

The Shed will open to the public on Friday.

