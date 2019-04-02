



– A person at Copiague Middle School is being treated for tuberculosis , school officials said.

In a letter to parents, Schools Superintendent Kathleen Bannon said the person is not attending the school while under treatment.

WEB EXTRA: Read the letter (.pdf)

Officials are trying to identify people who may have been in close and prolonged contact with the person. Officials didn’t say if the person is a student or member of the staff, only calling them “an individual in the Copiague Middle School community.”

“If you have not been notified that you/your child was having had close and prolonged contact with the individual with tuberculosis you/your child will not need the screening test,” Bannon wrote.

An informational session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the school’s auditorium.

For more information about tuberclosis, click here. You can also contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services a (631) 854-2200 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.