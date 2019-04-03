



– The NYPD are searching for a suspect who attacked a customer inside a McDonald’s restaurant

Investigators say she made racist remarks and then threw a chair.

A quiet morning at the McDonald’s restaurant on Canal Street turned violent.

A 33-year-old man was sitting inside on the second floor of the restaurant when a woman started saying things that were “anti-Hispanic” and then threw a chair at him and hit him in the face, according to police.

“People shouldn’t be racist. It’s ridiculous,” said customer Ajalica Harper-Greenidge.

“Just throwing chairs and stuff, that’s not cool. McDonald’s got to get better with their security now too,” said customer Rich Chino.

Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. last Friday. The woman ran off, and tried to get into the Canal Street train station, but couldn’t get past the turnstile. It’s not clear when she went from there, but police are looking for her.

“It’s tragic, man, in this day and age people haven’t learned racism is not acceptable. It’s not a good look on the city,” customer David Delmoral told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

The woman was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for injuries to his face.

McDonald’s says it is cooperating with police and handing over surveillance footage.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.