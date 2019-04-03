NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York education officials had to postpone the second day of computer-based English Language Arts exams because of technical issues.

The glitch caused statewide disruptions Tuesday. Some students had trouble downloading the test or submitting response.

Exam vendor Questar Assessment developed the computer-based testing, or CBT.

The education department released a statement about Wednesday’s postponement, saying, “We will use this time to work with Questar to ensure the system will operate smoothly when CBT resumes.”

There were also glitches in last year’s testing.