NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new push for vaccinations in Rockland County, where there are now 161 reported measles cases.

A free measles vaccine clinic is being offered this Friday, April 5th.

It’s taking place at the WIC office on Main Street in Haverstraw.

Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine can show up from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Some 700 additional vaccines have been given since Rockland County declared a state of emergency due to the measles outbreak.

Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling:

  • The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.
  • The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients.  Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the measles, click here, or call the New York State Department of Health measles hotline (888) 364-4837.

