



– There’s a new push for vaccinations in Rockland County, where there are now 161 reported measles cases.

A free measles vaccine clinic is being offered this Friday, April 5th.

It’s taking place at the WIC office on Main Street in Haverstraw.

Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine can show up from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Some 700 additional vaccines have been given since Rockland County declared a state of emergency due to the measles outbreak.

Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling:

The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the measles, click here, or call the New York State Department of Health measles hotline (888) 364-4837.