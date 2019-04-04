NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young boy has been rescued from subway tracks in Brooklyn.

It was all because of a quick-thinking train operator who’s now being called a hero.

Cell phone video shows a train stopped at the Hoyt Street station Thursday morning as passengers looked on.

Hopeton Kiffin was the conductor on the Manhattan-bound 5 train. He says a passenger on the platform frantically flagged him down as his train entered the station and pointed out a boy standing between the express and local tracks.

Kiffin stopped the train and started to do what he could to help.

“First thing, tried to establish a verbal communication with him, but he wasn’t responding as I, you know, as I wanted,” Kiffin said.

“So… I just coached him along, like holding his forearm to see if that would work. When I did that, he came with me.”

Kiffin then headed to the next stop at Borough Hall where police were waiting. He says life experiences and fatherhood taught him to remain calm, especially when guiding the 12-year-old over that electrified third rail.

“The driving force why I responded to him was to make sure he was alright, make sure he didn’t come in contact with the third rail,” Kiffin added.

“So I had to take control of the situation and actually guide him gently.”

Other commuters are praising Kiffin’s quick action.

“A hero… some people at that moment would be shocked, but to think quickly like that and rescue him is incredible,” Sarah Saget said.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke to the boy’s mother who said he is doing just fine. She is thankful to everyone who helped pull him to safety.