The Yankees’ inexplicable collection of injuries grew by one more on Wednesday when Troy Tulowitzki left the 2-1 loss to Detroit with a calf injury. On Thursday, he was placed on the 10-day injured list, upping New York’s official total of sidelined players to 10 just six games into the season.

Tulowitzki, Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar were placed on the list this week alone.

A five-time All-Star infielder who missed much of the last two seasons due to a number of injuries, Tulowitzki signed a one-year, $555,000 contract with the Yankees this offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays, his previous team, are paying the 34-year-old roughly $20 million in 2019 and are responsible for $18 million over the next two years.

Tulowitzki is hitting .182 (2-for-11) with one home run and one RBI in five games.

The Yankees called up 23-year-old infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Tulowitzki’s spot on the roster.

New York (2-4) will open a series in Baltimore on Thursday minus pitchers Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Jordan Montgomery and Dellin Betances; outfielders Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury; and infielders Tulowitzki, Andujar and Didi Gregorius.