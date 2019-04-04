



A wildfire burned through about 1,200 acres of land overnight at an Air Force base in New Jersey.

The blazed started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a training range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

Read More From CBS Philly

Officials say for now, the fire does not appear to be a threat to the community and no structures have been damaged.

The cause is under investigation.