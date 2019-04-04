



– A star sighting on the subway was just too much for one straphanger.

Instagram user willsta_gram caught the moment when a man graciously offered a seat to a woman on a New York City subway.

When the woman recognizes the man as “Zoolander” actor and director Ben Stiller… well, she freaks out a bit.

“Oh my God nooo…necesito una foto …stop,” she cries, begging for a photo.

Stiller, a New York native, was trying to blend in but failed to do so.

Once he was outed, he just played along, giggling and posing for selfies with his straphanger fans.

