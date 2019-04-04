Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A star sighting on the subway was just too much for one straphanger.
Once he was outed, he just played along, giggling and posing for selfies with his straphanger fans.
Instagram user willsta_gram caught the moment when a man graciously offered a seat to a woman on a New York City subway.
When the woman recognizes the man as “Zoolander” actor and director Ben Stiller… well, she freaks out a bit.
“Oh my God nooo…necesito una foto …stop,” she cries, begging for a photo.
Stiller, a New York native, was trying to blend in but failed to do so.
