



stubborn, wind-fueled fire flared up early Thursday morning in Brooklyn, hours after it started.

Crews have been on the scene for more than 12 hours since the fire started around 5 p.m. Wednesday on 44th Street near Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park.

The blaze injured 23 people, including 19 firefighters. The residents all suffered minor injuries, but seven firefighters were burned.

WEB EXTRA: FDNY Officials Detail A Devastating Apartment Fire In Brooklyn

The fire was fueled by high winds that at points topped 30 miles an hour.

“We had 20 to 30 mile an hour winds, gusting to over 40. Eventually, we pulled all our firefighters out for safety reasons,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Sudnik.

Some residents climbed out their fire escapes, grabbing whatever they could before the roof collapsed.

Firefighters battle hot spots at a Bk apt building more than 12 hours after flames broke out. 23 people were injured including 19 firefighters. Yesterday’s high winds made fighting the flames even more difficult. For more: https://t.co/qt2U0aGqlO @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gYnIb3D8mw — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) April 4, 2019

“I was terrified. I’ve seen videos of buildings getting burned down on the news and stuff like that, but nothing like this has ever happened to me,” 9-year-old Javier Zuniga said.

Fire officials said there’s nothing to be salvaged from the apartments because of fire and water damage.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.