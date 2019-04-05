



– For the second time this week, a man was stopped at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport with a gun.

According to the TSA, an East Orange man was stopped Thursday night with a loaded 9mm pistol in his backack.

On Monday, TSA officers stopped a Pennsylvania man with a .45 caliber pistol at the airport. In that instance, the man said he was on a competitive shooting team and forgot he had the pistol with him, according to the TSA.

So far in 2019, five guns have been intercepted at Newark. During 2018, a total of 14 guns were intercepted – a record. Authorities say they are on track for another record-breaking year in 2019, which is “a trend that TSA officials would prefer to see go in the opposite direction.”

An average 11.6 guns per day were discovered in carry-on bags across the country in 2018, officials said.

The TSA reminds travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint can face criminal charges and fines. A first offense typically carries a fine of $3,900. For a full list of penalties, click here.

To learn how to travel legally and safely with a firearm, click here.