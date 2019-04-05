



Due to the health issue at TOIS and out of an abundance of caution, the OT School District will be closed on 4/5/19. The issues seen @ TOIS have not been seen in our other schools. However, we r closing as a precaution and to conduct a thorough cleaning of all facilities. — Jim Stefankiewicz (@jimstefank) April 4, 2019

– All schools in the Ocean Township district are closed Friday for “a thorough cleaning,” officials announced.

The move comes after 18 percent of students missed school Wednesday due to a stomach bug, according to Superintendent Jim Stefankiewicz. Two dozen middle school students were sent home sick.

Web Extra: Superintendent’s Letter To Parents (.pdf)

The middle school, three elementary schools and the high school are all closed, though only the middle school was impacted by the illness.

School officials say they’re cleaning all the schools out of an abundance of caution.