JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was a grisly discovery in Jersey City Saturday afternoon. A man was found dead and now police are scouring the home for clues.

There are many unanswered questions about what happened in the two-story brick home on Wilkinson Avenue.

The local prosecutor’s office would only tell CBS2 that the homicide unit was on the scene.

Detectives and prosecutors went in and out of the home Saturday, taking evidence to a crime scene van parked outside.

CBS2’s Matt Kozar reports that investigators canvased the neighborhood and searched for surveillance video from local security cameras.

CBS2 spoke to a woman who lives on the block who said the neighborhood has lots of crime – which is why she’s not surprised something suspicious happened this weekend.

“This is the block of hell… The shootings, the ignorance, all types of stuff actually,” the unidentified resident said.

Police are still investigating how the man died.