NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The maker of Hunt’s Tomato Paste has issued a recalled on its “No Salt Added” 6 ounce cans over concerns some possibly damaged cans may carry a risk of mold.

Consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

Details of the product included in this recall will be labeled with the following information:

Item Description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

No other Hunt’s products produced by Conagra Brands are affected by this recall.

Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.