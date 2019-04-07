



In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , meet Tiger and Bella.

Tiger is an 18-month-old Labrador mix who just arrived in New York City from Brazil. He’s still adjusting to city life, but loves to go for walks, run and play whenever he can.

Bella is a 10-year-old Pomeranian who’s sweet, loving and loves to be brushed. She’s looking for a quiet, calm home.

We also have a happy update to share – Daniel has been adopted by Peter, who says he’s doing a great job with his young husky training.

You can keep track of all our Furry Friends at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.