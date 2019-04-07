



Jury selection is expected to start Monday in the NXIVM sex-trafficking case.

Prosecutors say Keith Raniere ran a secret society of sex slaves in upstate New York with the help of “Smallville” actress Allison Mack and Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman. They allegedly brainwashed their victims and branded them with his initials.

READ: Civil Complaint To Seize Properties In Halfmoon, N.Y.

Raniere, Mack and Bronfman and three other defendants face multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

READ: Department Of Justice Release On Superseding Indictment (July 24, 2018)

Last month, a judge denied Mack’s request for more time negotiating a plea deal in the case. Raniere and Bronfman have both pleaded not guilty.