



A subway rider whose stressful commute sparked a heartwarming act of kindness wants to thank the strangers who came to his rescue.

Lucas Turner boarded the E train during the Friday morning rush at 50th Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, but the wheel of his suitcase got stuck between the car and the platform.

“All of a sudden, you can see the man geting very nervous and stressed out,” witness Stephanie Bassi told CBS2.

Cellphone video shows fellow passengers help push the car back and forth until the wheel comes loose.

New Yorkers can “wheely” help out sometimes. Subway riders came to the aid of a fellow passenger whose luggage got caught in the gap between the platform and the car. More: https://t.co/aVfGZwdu1e pic.twitter.com/JPOd8j7AHZ — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 5, 2019

“Everyone was cheering, and then these other women were giving each other high-fives and running across the car,” said Bassi. “I started to cry, I started to get teary-eyed, because sometimes you lose faith in people and you’re discouraged by seeing bad stuff and people not doing the right thing or people hating each other. So to see that – I could cry now – it’s really nice.”

After CBS2’s report aired, the video went viral. Turner was on his way to Nepal to help build schools when he saw the story.

“I just want to say thank you for helping out a poor guy with a broken bag,” he said. “I think they could tell how stressed I was, and it made me look at the situation and laugh and be happy.”

By the way – those subway cars weigh more than 85,000 pounds.

“I think kindness is the most undervalued quality in life, and it really goes a long way,” said Bassi. “New Yorkers just get it done.”