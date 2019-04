The man accused of attacking wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart during a WWE event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn was arraigned Sunday.

Zachary Madsen faces assault and trespassing charges. The 26-year-old is originally from Nebraska but has been living in Brooklyn.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 7, 2019

Madsen was seen on video attacking Hart during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night.

The 61-year-old wrestler suffered minor injuries. A security guard was also hurt breaking up the brawl.

Fan tackles Brett Hart at the Hall of Fame awards and gets destroyed by wrestlers and Rhonda Rousey’s husband. Nothing fake about this! pic.twitter.com/WKdE6KVLlB — Danny Albers (@daboss00701) April 7, 2019

Madsen’s bail has been set at $750 cash or $1,500 bond. He’s due back in court on April 12.

Last night, WrestleMania 35 was held at MetLife Stadium without a hitch.