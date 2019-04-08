



– Two little children saved the day in Nyack when their home burst into flames.

Their quick thinking helped everyone get out safely, reports CBSN New York’s Reena Roy.

The home was engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. when 8-year-old Felix Fazel and cousin, 3-year-old Maisie Martinez, were watching TV on the third floor.

They noticed a strange smell that appeared to be coming from the first floor living room and started having trouble breathing. They knew to cover their mouths and run to grandma in the next room to ask what was going on.

That’s when they realized they had to get out and call for help.

The little ones are now being hailed heroes.

“I said nanny, what’s that smell and she said no idea and went to look down and went with her,” said Felix. “It was really white, you couldn’t see anything so we had to find our way to door, and I was first one out and these two nice people were walking by and I said please help me.”

Felix is fully aware he did a good deed.

“Yeah, I think I did an awesome thing,” he said, all smiles.

“When we went out of our house there was black smoke,” said Maisie. “I didn’t want my house to break.”

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

Luckily everyone is OK and the family was able to salvage some precious photos and belongings.

To find out how you can help the family recovery, see their GoFundMe page.