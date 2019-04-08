HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A notorious Long Island wife-killer has been granted parole after spending three decades behind bars.

Matthew Solomon was convicted of strangling his wife of just six weeks.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff has more on the “Newlywed Murder” from 1987 and the outrage over his release from prison.

“I want the world to know that I’m very, very angry and I am positive that the justice system did not work for us,” Diane Weaver said.

Seven times Weaver has been before a state board to argue that Solomon should never be set free. She was recently notified her daughter’s killer will be paroled.

“I never expected him to get out,” Weaver said. “I thought the justice system would realize that he is a sociopath.”

Web Extra: The Murder of Lisa Solomon



Back in 1987, Solomon duped her, police and the public when he orchestrated a charade, leading search parties and insisting his newly wedded bride, Lisa, was missing.

“When you give up hope, you give up everything,” Solomon said all those decades ago. “Yeah, she’s alive. She’s alive somewhere and I’m gonna find her.”

In fact, he had killed her on Christmas Eve and later confessed to strangling her in an argument. he claimed it was an accident.

Solomon was sentenced to 18 years to life and served 30. In prison, he has married twice and fathered a child.

His sister Judith, who disowned him after the trial, said she now worries about the safety of those who have fought to keep him behind bars.

“He didn’t just murder my daughter, he killed us all,” Diane Weaver said. “He destroyed both of our families. He bought bags. He bagged her and left her at a dump. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Solomon was convicted of murder by depraved indifference to human life. The parole board considers release based on factors such as time served, severity of the offense, safety of the community, rehabilitation and remorse.

In 2017, the board noted “all you have accomplished during your incarceration,” but suggested Solomon had not yet accepted responsibility.

So what’s changed?

The transcript of the recent parole hearing has not yet been released.

Since Solomon was not convicted of premeditated murder, and served more than his 18-year minimum, his trial attorney believes he should have been freed years ago.

“I don’t see any reason he shouldn’t be (released),” Jeffrey Waller said. “That was not his history before. I doubt it will be his history after.”

“He’s going walk the streets and have his life, and we have not had that. We have not had that for 30 years. We will never have that now,” Solomon’s sister, Judith, said.

The parole board did set conditions of Solomon’s release. He must participate in anti aggression and domestic violence counseling, and abstain from alcohol.

Solomon’s earliest release date is May 14.