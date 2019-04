NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police made an arrest Monday following a deadly shooting in Jackson Heights, Queens.

A man was shot in the chest in a building near 88th street and 37th Avenue.

He died at Elmhurst Hospital.

A short time later police tracked down his suspected shooter and took him into custody.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Monday where police had the area taped off as detectives investigated.