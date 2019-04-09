NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is no task, or age, too big for one volunteer in the Bronx.

Countless will be looking to give an extra helping hand this week, during “National Volunteer Week,” but 90-year-old Lore Schloss does it all the time.

Once a week, for nearly four hours, the Bronx woman serves as a bookkeeper at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale retirement facility.

She says working the books there for almost two decades has kept her sharp. At 90-years-old, Schloss is still called one of the best bookkeepers in the borough.

“Keep my brain going and I just feel like I am doing something useful,” Schloss said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the facility awarded many of their volunteers for their efforts and surprised Lore with a lifetime achievement award. Next week, she will turn 91.

“If you don’t keep on going, it’s not good for you. You have to keep busy, occupied, and enjoy life as much as you can in each stage that you are,” Schloss added.

For the last 18 years, Lore has clocked more than 2,000 hours of volunteer time at the center and says turning 91, won’t stop her from doing more.