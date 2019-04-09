NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) – Three American service members and a U.S. contractor were killed when their convoy hit a roadside bomb on Monday near the main U.S. base in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said in a statement. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among those killed was New York firefighter Christopher Slutman, a 15-year member of Ladder Companies 27 and 17 in the Bronx.

According to FDNY officials, Slutman leaves behind a wife and three children.



“Together, all firefighters grieve the loss of our brother, Christopher, who dedicated his life to protecting the people of this city, and our nation,” said Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the FDNY-UFA Firefighters Association.

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission said the four Americans were killed near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, while three others were wounded in the explosion. The base in Bagram district is located in northern Parwan province and serves as the main U.S. air facility in the country.

The wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care, the statement said. It added that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of service members killed in action were being withheld until after the notification of next of kin.