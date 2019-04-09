NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fourth-grader who said chocolate helped her cope during her chemotherapy treatments got to make her favorite treat and raise money for fellow cancer patients.

Eight-year-old Athena Giassakis was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was a toddler and underwent three years of chemotherapy.

The treatments caused the youngster cravings for chocolate treats, so with the help of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Athena was invited to help make chocolate at the Aigner Chocolate Shop in Forest Hills, Queens – just in time for Easter.

“I like milk chocolate truffles,” the eight-year-old said.

“Not an exact science, but chemo treatments especially for kids… cause really crazy cravings… sometimes sweets help with your cravings… energy levels,” Bridget Mantello of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society explained.

“In my opinion chocolate makes everything better.”

A 25-pound Easter bunny will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.