NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plan to knock down dozens of trees in Brooklyn is stirring up some controversy among locals.

Activists are now taking legal action against the city’s redesign of Fort Greene Park.

“Trees not plaza. Trees not plaza,” protesters screamed on Tuesday.

Environmental activists held a demonstration to voice their displeasure over a plan by the New York City Parks Department they say would cut down 58 healthy trees here in the park.

The tree-clearing is being planned all to create a better view of a monument to heroes of the Revolutionary War.

“I think it’s horrible,” one person told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

“We would like the Parks Department to spare the healthy trees and change their plan,” Ling Hsu said.

Hsu and other members from “Friends of Fort Greene Park” claim the $10 million proposal by the city would also create a new 43-foot wide concrete plaza in the park.

Opponents added that plaza would remove $13,000 square feet of usable green space – which has many of them seeing red.

“They don’t need to be pouring more cement. It’s supposed to be a park, not a parking lot,” Janet Skinner argued.

Some park goers are actually welcoming the idea.

“I think it would look really nice,” Emily Vizzuso countered.

“I guess you could see the monument more. It would be pretty.”

The Friends of Fort Greene Park have filed a lawsuit and numerous requests for documents, demanding a full environmental review of the project.

CBS2 asked the Parks Department for an interview however, the department declined citing the pending litigation.

They would only issue a written statement insisting access to the park would be improved and more usable space would be created.

“They want to knock down all these trees and build a structure here. What do you think about that? No!” demonstrators and young students shouted.

The “Friends of Fort Greene Park” say the next step will a big public protest on the streets by the park. That is reportedly scheduled for the first weekend in May.