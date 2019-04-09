



– A former Hempstead village police officer who lied on his application to become a police officer and stole money from his local fire department will be sentenced today.

Randy Stith, 28, pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors. He admitted using a forged recommendation letter in his application to become a police officer.

Stith also admitted stealing money from the fire department where he was a volunteer.

Under his plea deal, Stith will pay more than $4,200 in restitution and face three years of probation.

His plea required him to resign as a police officer.

“He violated the trust of the members of the fire department by illegally taking the monies he has admitted to. It has nothing to do with the school board. He is committed to the children there. He’s committed to the schools,” defense attorney Joseph Conway said.

Stith is a familiar face in Hempstead as a school trustee in a district with a $200 million budget, yet one of the lowest graduation rates in the nation. His guilty plea to two misdemeanors means he will he will serve no jail time, though he was sentenced to three years’ probation. He must do community service, restitution and must resign as a Hempstead police officer.

Prosecutors said he betrayed the public trust.

The judge said the matter was resolved in a way that was “rather beneficial to Mr. Stith.” He could have faced up to seven years if he was convicted of the original charges.

Despite his plea, Stith took to Facebook to deny his guilt.

Stith’s plea is unlikely to affect the power balance on the Hempstead school board where he also serves as trustee. A felony conviction brings an automatic dismissal from a school board, but not a misdemeanor.

“Let’s say the board says, ‘Well, what he did was problematic. It wasn’t a felony. We’re going to let that person remain on the board.’ That matter wouldn’t automatically go to the commissioner unless someone appealed it to her,” said Jay Wolson, general counsel for the New York School Boards Association.

The current board has been supportive of Stith.