GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Several people on board a special needs bus in Connecticut were seriously injured during a violent crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to police in Greenwich, a school bus collided with a van carrying several adults from Cerebral Palsy of Westchester. CBS2’s Valerie Castro has learned that 10 adults in the van suffered serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Traffic Advisory: in the area of 1252 King Street is completely closed for very serious accident. This will be an extended road closure for the investigation @GWCHFreePress @GreenwichTime @GreenwichPatch @gwchsentinel @News12CT pic.twitter.com/gtgk8nZGD7 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019

Authorities say the school bus was not carrying any students at the time of the accident.

Two bus crash , serious injuries but no fatalities. Yellow school bus was unoccupied besides the driver. We continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/s5dge2tKNa — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019

Police are investigating how the head-on crash occurred on King Street in the Connecticut town.