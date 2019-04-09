Comments
GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Several people on board a special needs bus in Connecticut were seriously injured during a violent crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to police in Greenwich, a school bus collided with a van carrying several adults from Cerebral Palsy of Westchester. CBS2’s Valerie Castro has learned that 10 adults in the van suffered serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
Authorities say the school bus was not carrying any students at the time of the accident.
Police are investigating how the head-on crash occurred on King Street in the Connecticut town.