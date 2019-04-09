



– This morning a New Jersey community is grieving the sudden loss of a beloved high school principal.

Derrick Nelson passed away over the weekend. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

He was a lifelong educator who first came to Westfield High School in 2012 as an assistant principal.

He also served in the army reserves for more than 20 years.

Westfield’s mayor called Nelson a man of “immense character and kindness.”

According to the school’s newspaper, Nelson donated bone marrow to help a 14-year-old child in 2018.

In 2017, Nelson was the voice of the school when a 13-year-old student was killed by an off-duty New Jersey trooper’s police car.

Grief counselors will be at the school Tuesday.