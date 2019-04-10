



Tsaôcaa & Bào

– Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in the Lower East Side? From a bubble tea spot to a breakfast joint, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors in this New York City neighborhood.

109 Ludlow St.

PHOTO: TSAOCAA & BAO/YELP

Tsaôcaa & Bào is a fresh spot to score bubble tea and desserts.

Try the spot’s jasmine green tea with matcha milk foam, the iced kiwi tea or the caramel bubble milk black tea with dark brown sugar. The tea shop also offers sweet potato fries, cucumber with hot sauce and more. (View the menu here.)

Tsaôcaa & Bào’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Michael S., who reviewed Tsaôcaa & Bào on March 25, wrote, “The staff was so nice and friendly. The bubble tea was delicious and so was the Lava Bao. I got Rose Milk bubble tea and my friend got caramel brown sugar, so yummy. If you like bubble tea this is a must try!”

Ming C. noted, “This place is no ordinary bubble tea spot. The workers create a warm and welcoming environment. The atmosphere is superb. They have snacks from fries to popcorn chicken and more!”

Tsaôcaa & Bào is open from noon–midnight on Sunday through Thursday and noon–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Karvouna Mezze

241 Bowery

PHOTO: KARVOUNA MEZZE/YELP

At new Greek spot Karvouna Mezze, guests can sample the vegetable fritter with eggplant, zucchini, peppers and bechamel sauce, the grilled country sausage served on top of black eyed peas, and much more. (Check out the menu here.)

Karvouna Mezze’s current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Kim P., who reviewed Karvouna Mezze on March 20, wrote, “Everything about our dinner last night was perfect. I had an amazing octopus, which was the most tender I ever had. The prawn was just as nice, grilled to perfection. I can only say the exact same thing for the main courses! The whole fish was very nicely cooked, same for the filet mignon.”

Stephanos F. noted, “What a fantastic place! Authentic Greek with a modern NYC flair! Lamb riblet appetizer was so good! Lamb chops and fish are cooked perfectly. The dips were really tasty too. They have a really cool bar that offers Greek spirits.”

Karvouna Mezze is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Chamusca

92 Rivington St.

PHOTO: MARIA D./YELP

Chamusca is a new seafood spot that also boasts a notable brunch.

For breakfast, try the fried oyster omelet with sauteed onion, local greens and mandarin vinaigrette; for dinner, sample the fish tacos with purple cabbage, spicy cilantro cream and a chipotle salsa. (Check out the menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Chamusca, which currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on the site.

Yelper Chrystina C., who reviewed Chamusca on March 29, wrote, “The arctic charr was juicy. All the veggies in the rice were seasoned really well. The ceviche is to die for! It was so refreshing. Loved the textures and taste. Everything here tastes so fresh. The chipotle sauce and chips were the perfect touch.”

Chamusca is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)