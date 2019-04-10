CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A state audit says New York schools are not doing enough to protect students from mass shootings.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli examined 15 school districts, checking for safety requirements mandated by the Save Act, which became law in 2000.

The audit found the state’s department of education failed to provide “critical oversight” to ensure schools updated their safety plans.

Some schools did not properly communicate their plans with local police departments. At least 10 districts did not complete their annual staff training.

The education department says it’s working to improve compliance.

