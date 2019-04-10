



Sunshine prevails this afternoon along with a breeze out of the northwest. Thankfully it will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s or so.

A cool evening will give way to a chilly overnight as temperatures tumble to about 40°. But with a light wind still in place, expect it to feel more like the 30s by dawn.

Tomorrow will ultimately be mostly sunny, though a few clouds will swing through. It will be a little cooler, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As for Friday, we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover, but it looks like the bulk of the shower activity will hold off until the nighttime hours.