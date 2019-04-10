NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A construction worker had to be rescued Wednesday after falling ill while underground in Midtown.

Firefighters surrounded a shaft way at the Moynihan Train Hall site on West 33rd Street and Eighth Avenue and lifted the man to safety. He was about 50 feet down the shaft.

EMS was also called, because the worker complained of chest pains.

“They had difficulty removing the patient from a shaft way,” an FDNY official said. “We wound up having the unit set up a high-point anchor using the crane on site.”

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

FDNY said initial concerns about possible asbestos turned out to be negative.