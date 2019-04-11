



– He beat the odds, and now a miracle baby is headed home.

When Connor Florio was born, his parents were told he may not survive.

At less than 11 ounces, Connor was only about the size of a human heart when he was born at 26 weeks.

PHOTOS: Miracle Baby’ From 26 Weeks To Flourishing Now

Now at 8-months-old, Connor’s parents say he’s thriving.

“We’re leaving with a really healthy child which I didn’t know was going to be possible,” said mother Jamie Florio. “So I’m just really grateful and relieved.”

Connor was diagnosed with chronic lung disease, feeding issues and a developmental disorder.

Doctors at Blythedale Children’s Hospital helped wean him off respiratory devices, and helped train his parents to care for their medically complex child.