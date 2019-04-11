Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re waking up to a chilly start across the area, as mainly clear skies allowed temps to drop into the 30s for most and 40 in the city.

This afternoon will be a near repeat of yesterday, just a touch cooler with less wind. Highs will reach the 50s, coolest right along the coast.

By Friday, expect more clouds around, but it should stay dry through the daylight hours. Our next shower chance arrives late Friday night and lingers into at least the first half of Saturday.