NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man while riding the C train in downtown Manhattan in what they’re calling a random attack.

Officers responded to the Spring Street station at 6th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the leg with an unknown object while on the train.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled.