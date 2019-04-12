NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An FDNY battalion chief who survived the 9/11 terror attacks is hanging up his helmet after 33 years of service.
James McGlynn was in the North Tower when it collapsed, trapping him inside a stairwell for several hours.
“After September 11, I felt like I was needed. Serving New Yorkers is what I was here to do. As time when on, I told myself that if I found something that I wanted to do more, I would leave, but that never happened,” he was quoted saying in a social media post. “This job is unique, you are responsible for other people’s lives and nothing can top that. Helping people and being a part of this job is special.”
Firefighters lowered a rope into the stairwell to rescue McGlynn and other victims one by one.
“The FDNY is my second family and I will miss being an active member. I will miss the camaraderie, the daily grind, the firehouse kitchen, and how every day was different,” he said. “When I decided to join the Department in 1985, I wanted more than just a job. I wanted to do something that I was proud of.”
McGlynn was promoted to battalion chief in 2008. Today is his last day on the job.
The FDNY wishes him a “happy and healthy retirement.”