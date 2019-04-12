By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A partly sunny day looms around the tri-state. Temps start off kind of chilly. Lots of 40s around the area. The air is moisture filled, so expect the humidity to be high.

Rain is possible in the morning around the coast, but expect more misty showers than downpours. Heavier rain is expected overnight. The front closes in on us and we could get some gusty downpours at that time.

Temps are close to 60° today, but grab that umbrella.