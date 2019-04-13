



Police have released new information regarding the MTA bus driver that was doused with urine in the Bronx.

Authorities say they are investigating a second incident that may be connected to Friday’s attack – this one took place on a Bronx subway train.

Bus driver Trellis Robinson was hit in the face with a cup full of urine by an unidentified man while she was loading passengers on the BX-1 in Mott Haven.

On Saturday, police said they’re looking for a suspect who punched and threw urine on a female subway conductor on the 6 train Friday morning.

An unknown suspect exited a northbound 6 train at the Brook Avenue station around 10:30 a.m.

The attack on the Bronx bus took place around 11:30 a.m., sparking the Transit Workers Union to suspect that there is a serial attacker targeting MTA employees.

The union’s president added that they believe this attacker is targeting women specifically.

“Bus Operators should keep their windows closed and Train Conductors should make sure they are wearing their goggles and immediately shut their windows if someone approaches on a platform,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said.

“We will do everything we can to help the police catch this disgusting individual and put him in handcuffs.”

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.