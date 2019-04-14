NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Passover, a celebration of spring and rebirth, begins Friday, and Jewish families around the world are preparing sweet treats to celebrate the holiday.

Edan Leshnick, the head pastry chef at Breads Bakery, joined CBS2’s Andrea Grmes and Cindy Hsu to share some delicious samples and walk through how to make tasty coconut macaroons are home.

Coconut Macaroons

Makes approximately 40 bite-sized macaroons

INGREDIENTS

3 Egg Whites

230g (1 Cup + 2 Tablespoons) Sugar

250g (2 1/2 Cups) Shredded Coconut

35g (About 2 Tablespoons) Apricot Jam

PROCEDURE

1. Pre-heat your oven to 380F.

2. Make a bain-marie by heating a pot with approximately 2 inches of water over medium heat.

3. In a bowl large enough to sit on top of the pot, whisk the sugar and egg whites briefly until combined.

4. Warm the bowl over the bain-marie, stirring gently, until you can no longer feel any sugar crystals in the mixture. (The mixture should not get too hot to comfortably touch).

5. In a separate large bowl, measure the apricot jam. Temper the jam by adding about 1/2 cup of the warmed egg white mixture to the jam and mixing together until smooth. Slowly add more liquid and continue stirring until combined.

6. Fold the shredded coconut into the jam mixture until evenly coated.

7. On a sheet pan lined with parchment, pipe or spoon tablespoon-sized portions onto the tray, leaving at least 1 inch of space in between them.

8. Bake at 380F for 5-6 minutes or until dark golden brown on the edges.

9. Let cool, then store in an airtight container.