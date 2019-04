NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Monday is the deadline day to file your taxes for 2018.

The government’s early filing data shows the IRS has paid $6 billion less in refunds this tax season, but Uncle Sam took a little less out of some people’s paychecks during most of last year.

If you need more time to file, you can receive a six-month extension, but the tax extension deadline is also tomorrow.

The IRS estimates nearly 1 in 10 taxpayers will likely go on extension this year.