



– Police are looking for two men they say punched a man in the head, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with a concussion before robbing him on the Upper East Side.

Investigators are calling the attack totally random Saturday night around 10 a.m. near the corner of East 89th Street and Park Avenue, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

Surveillance video shows the suspects leaving a subway station at East 96th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Police say the two just walked right up to a 49-year-old man and punched him in the head. As soon as he fell to the ground, they say those men kept punching him over and over again

They forced him to give up an iPhone, a watch and some Sony headphones before they took off.

According to police, the victim received medical attention for the concussion, some bruising and a cut to the head.

“I really just hope they catch the young men or older guys,” said Keema Williams, a worker on the Upper East Side. “It’s unfortunate but I feel safe. I like to be alert, I like to put my belongings safe and put away. I try not to look like a target at least.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.