



Vegetable Egg Rolls for Passover

– Kosher cookbook author Naomi Nachman shows CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu some savory dishes to make for Passover, including her recipe for vegetable egg rolls.

Recipes shared by Naomi Nachman from Perfect for Pesach with permission from ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications, LTD.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

1 (14-ounce) bag shredded cabbage with carrots (coleslaw mix)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon Haddar Imitation Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Gefen Honey

6 No-Flip Pesach Crepes

oil, for frying

PROCEDURE

Prepare the Filling

1. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onion; cook for about five minutes, until translucent.

2. Add cabbage with carrots and garlic; cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add salt, ginger, soy sauce, and honey. Taste; adjust seasonings.

Assemble the Egg Rolls

1. Place a quarter cup of mixture on the center of a crepe. Fold up egg-roll style; repeat with remaining filling and crepes.

2. Heat oil to cover the bottom of a large frying pan over medium heat.

3. Fry egg rolls for a minute or two per side, until crispy and golden.

Note: To prepare ahead, prepare the egg rolls and freeze, between layers of parchment paper, before frying. Defrost and fry fresh.

Tip: To keep the oil from burning, add a piece of carrot to the pan while frying the egg rolls.

Variation: Year round, use egg roll wrappers in place of Pesach crepes.